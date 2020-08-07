How to set up an indie virtual production studio at home

Matt Workman breaks down his work-from-home approach using Unreal Engine.

In this video from Unreal Fest Online 2020, cinematographer Matt Workman, who also makes Cine Tracer, breaks down how he used camera equipment, new virtual production tools and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to set up a virtual production studio in his house.

Workman is one of the most prolific sharers of new virtual production workflows around right now, using his professional knowledge as a leaping off point to further his own experience, and also help others. His own videos on YouTube are fantastic, too.

