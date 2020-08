Cascadeur open beta is out.

Nekki’s open beta-test (OBT) of Cascadeur is now available. The physics-based character animation software, which befores & afters previewed last year, looks like a lot of fun to try, and now you can. Any animations created with Cascadeur’s new beta version may be used commercially without license fees.

Check out more at the website, and in the demo below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...