Foundry launches Nuke Indie

Solo artists can now use the compositing tool on commercial projects; plus Foundry releases Nuke 12.2.

For $499/£399/EUR449 per year, solo artists can now sign up to use a functionally restricted version of Nuke Studio, known as Nuke Indie, on commercial projects.

The announcement from Foundry comes after many years of independent or freelance artists looking for that option. Nuke Indie is limited to 1 seat per user/organisation earning less than $100k (or local equivalent) per year, and cannot be used in a pipeline with any other Nuke licenses (commercial or indie).

Nuke Indie is available as an annual subscription purchased online. Here’s what it includes:

All Nuke and NukeX nodes, including WriteGeo & Primatte

All supported Nuke Studio conform and editorial functions

All formats and codecs EXCEPT AAC compressed audio and H.264/AVC video

Monitor Out supported

Ability to read commercial Nuke and Hiero scripts

Ability to build simple Python integrations

Ability to use BlinkScript in the timeline and nodegraph

All regular maintenance updates

Exclusive community forum for Indie Users

Licensing support

Here are the Nuke Indie functional limitations:

Encrypted File Format (.nkind/.hroxind/.gzind)

4K Render Resolution Limit (12,746,752 pixels)

Limited Python API Support

NDK & 3rd Party Plug-ins Not supported

Sync Review Disabled

No AAC Audio Support

No MPEG4 or H.264 AVC Video Support

Nuke Assist not included

External rendering disabled

No Alpha/Beta Access

Forced version upgrade every 90 days

Requires online activation every 30 days

Only Licencing and community based support

Nuke 12.2 is released

Meanwhile, Foundry has released Nuke 12.2. Nuke 12.2 introduces the ability to read USD data using Nuke’s ReadGeo node. SyncReview has also been released, in beta, allowing users of Nuke Studio, Hiero and HieroPlayer in multiple locations to review and annotate footage collaboratively.

Foundry has made a licensing change to allow ‘license roaming’, ie. letting users ‘check-out’ licenses from floating licence servers for use offline for up to 30 days at at time, part of the recognition that remote working is happening on a much larger scale right now.

See Foundry’s site for a full list of the main enhancements with Nuke 12.2.

