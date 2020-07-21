SIGGRAPH 2020 Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater – the winners

It will be SIGGRAPH’s first ever streaming CAF.

The winners of the SIGGRAPH 2020 Computer Animation Festival have been announced. They are:

Best in Show

“Loop”

Pixar Animation Studios

Erica Milsom

(United States)

Jury’s Choice

“The Beauty”

Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

Pascal Schelbli

(Germany)

Best Student Project

“Gunpowder”

Supinfocom Rubika

Romane Faure

(France)

The award winners and lineup of 28 short films, cinematics, scientific visualizations, breakdowns, and more will appear in SIGGRAPH’s inaugural virtual Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater next month.

The Electronic Theater will premiere to ticketholders on Monday, 24 August at 4:30 p.m. PDT and be available to unlock through Friday, 28 August at 8:59 p.m. PDT.

Here’s info on how to access the virtual show. The festival will be a separate ticket through registration.

Don’t forget to keep an eye out on befores & afters for continuous coverage of SIGGRAPH 2020.

