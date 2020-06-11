What’s on offer at The VFX Festival Virtual Series

A quick run-down of the upcoming sessions from Framestore, Jellyfish, MPC and more.

Escape Studios has announced that its VFX Festival is becoming a full-blown Virtual Series until next year, and has announced a bunch of upcoming sessions. Here’s a brief run-down:

Panel discussion – 2020: The next 10 years (Tuesday, 16th June at 11.00 – 12.00 BST) – a group of experts will look at trends in VFX, games and animation.

Creating the dazzling ‘Illusion Battle’ sequence in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Thursday, 18th June at 14.00 – 15.00 BST) – Framestore VFX supervisor Alexis Wajsbrot will break down that insane Illusion Battle in the film, which featured a high level of design input from the VFX studio.

His Dark Materials: Animating the daemons (Tuesday, 30th June at 11.00 – 12.00 BST) – Framestore lead animator Marion Strunck will explore the creation of the CG daemons in the series.

From TV to Feature: The evolution and expectations of an Animated Feature (Tuesday, 14th July at 11.00 – 12.00 BST) – Jellyfish Pictures’ CG Supervisor Manuel Reyes breaks down his studio’s work on the DreamWorks Animation Holiday Special How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming.

The bizarre, yet wonderful world of CG characters (Thursday, 23rd July at 17.30 – 18.30 BST) – Marcus Dryden, Creative Director/ Head of 2D at MPC Advertising, dives into a range of MPC commercial creators, as well as sharing some future VFX industry predictions and industry tips.

