Watch this new motion control featurette for ‘The Invisible Man’

Behind the scenes with the greenscreen suit and mo-co shoot.
The DVD/Blu-ray for Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man is now out, and a whole bunch of featurettes have been released. They include this one on the motion control shoot set-up for the scenes involving the title character as he attacks Cecilia (Elizabeth Moss).
The scenes were shot with a greenscreen’d performer and with Moss or her stunt double rigged up to be lifted, pushed, pulled and crashed across the kitchen. It’s a fantastic scene.
Check out the featurette below, and also check out my look behind the scenes of the film’s visual effects in From greenscreen man to ‘The Invisible Man’.