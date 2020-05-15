NVIDIA reveals more of its Omniverse

Starting with architecture, engineering and construction.

During NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang,’s GTC 2020 keynote, the CEO announced that the company’s Omniverse platform is now available for early access customers in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) market.

Omniverse is aimed at allowing artists to simultaneously work in real-time across software platforms, relying on such tools as Pixar’s Universal Scene Description (USD) and NVIDIA RTX technology. The idea is that Omniverse will also be something soon available in the visual effects arena.

In the keynote, Huang demo’d an NVIDIA piece called ‘Marbles’ that was made by a distributed team of artists and engineers in Omniverse. It is essentially a fully physically simulated game level using AI and ray-tracing tech running in real-time, and runs on a single Quadro RTX 8000. Check it out below.

You can find out more about Omniverse, and the early access for the AEC market in NVIDIA’s blog post.

