Effects videos from the ‘Harry Potter’ series.

A couple of effects-related videos have surfaced on Warner Bros. Entertainment’s YouTube page that showcase how Quidditch was brought to life over the original Harry Potter series, and what Nick Dudman’s creature shop involved for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

They are definitely a fun trip back into the mix of practical and digital from those days. Check the videos out below.

