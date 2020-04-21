FMX harks back to the highlights

You’ll still be able to enjoy new presentations all year, and check out previous ones.

FMX is a highlight of the VFX and animation calendar every year, which of course meant it was sad that FMX 2020 had to be cancelled this year, for obvious reasons.

However, the team at Animationsinstitut at Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg and FMX have announced a special Highlights of FMX 1994-2020 event to fill the gap until next year!

Here’s what it will involve: online shows starting May 5-8, then continuing bi-weekly until the end of the year. There will also be highlights from past years of FMX. And, the community is being asked to suggest previous highlights, and send questions. You can use the email: highlights@fmx.de

Here are the first confirmed sessions:

Tuesday, May 5, 6 pm CET: Jan Pinkava, Director, Pinkava Productions

Being a pioneer in various fields of animation and immersive media, Jan Pinkava has been a continuous source of inspiration for FMX over the last two decades. In his exclusive interview, Jan will give an update on his personal views on the world of animation.

Wednesday, May 6, 6 pm CET: Volker Engel, President, Uncharted Territory

Working on iconic VFX movies over the last 30 years, Volker Engel has crossed from SFX to VFX and used a unique VFX-hub for each blockbuster production. In this exclusive interview, he will elaborate on his vast experience and perspective in VFX, and beyond.

Thursday, May 7, 6 pm CET: Regina Pessoa, Animation Director, Ciclope Films

Embracing the spirit of Eastern European animation, Portuguese animator Regina Pessoa has developed a unique artistic style and created highly personal films that have all become cornerstones of independent animation. In an exclusive interview, Regina will give insights into her work – past, present and future.

Friday, May 8, 6 pm CET: Ed Hooks, Actor / Acting for Animators

Teaching generations of animators what is essential in bringing the soul of a character to life, Ed Hooks has been a highlight of FMX throughout the years. In this exclusive interview, Ed will explain how he plans to continue to bring his Acting for Animators series of workshops to a worldwide audience.

Head over to the FMX website to learn more.

