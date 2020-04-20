Practical and digital effects combine for ‘Westworld’

Spoilers! A new Westworld season 3 behind the scenes video showcases approach to effects.

After each episode of season 3 of Westworld, HBO has been releasing ‘Creating Westworld’s Reality’ behind the scenes videos. The latest video, for episode 6, gives a whole lot of insight into a car explosion scene.

I’m not going to share the plot details here, but the great thing about this video is the breakdown of the practical explosion elements and CG take-over and digital compositing work (including befores & afters wipes – I love that stuff).

In the video, on-set VFX supervisor Bruce Branit does a great job of explaining how it all worked, too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...