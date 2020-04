Watch ‘Shadowed’ and how it was made.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has a neat YouTube video discussing the horror short he crafted called Shadowed.

One of the coolest bits about the video is his approach to the indie-style VFX, including a look at shooting a shadow, editing the scene and using After Effects and Blender to pull off the effect.

And the whole short is below:

