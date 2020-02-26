Virtual production and the future of storytelling

Video: how you can learn more about using Unreal Engine in virtual production.

If you’ve seen The Mandalorian, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Welcome to Marwen, then you’ve already seen the power of Unreal Engine as a virtual production tool.

This new video from Unreal Engine details the work in those projects, and how you can get started with exploring the game engine in virtual production for your own stories, plus where to look further for more information on the subject.

On The Mandalorian, LED walls playing real-time rendered virtual backgrounds relying on Unreal Engine and ILM’s StageCraft toolset meant that scenes could be captured with in-camera visual effects, as well as generating accurate interactive lighting and reflections. You can read more specifically about this virtual production approach on The Mandalorian here.

Unreal Engine was also key in helping to design sets in VR for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, before the practical ones were even made. And on Welcome to Marwen, since live action footage was necessary to augment shots of the characters in doll form, a real-time motion capture shoot using Unreal Engine was relied upon by the filmmakers.

There are several aspects of Unreal Engine that come into play for virtual production, including the engine’s multi-user collaboration tools and the nDisplay and live compositing systems. If you’d like to dive into some of these aspects, and learn more about how to use Unreal Engine in virtual production projects, check out Unreal’s dedicated hub.

