Dog scanning for ‘The Call of the Wild’
The director shares behind the scenes details.
The Call of the Wild director Chris Sanders has shared on his Instagram account some great images from the production, including scans of his late dog Brody that made a cameo in the film, an early full-sized stand-in for the central dog Buck, and how he used toy dog models and a home made balsa sled to experiment with lenses.
You can check out the Instagram post, below.
Some behind the scenes from Call of the Wild. Our beloved late dog Brody getting scanned and photographed (he has a cameo in the film). A 100% early-model Buck for scale reference. That model next to a real wolf, and on a hydraulic bed. I used toy dog models and a home made balsa sled to experiment with lenses. I asked that all the gold seen in the film be real gold. Moose-hide bags of the stuff in Thornton’s cabin. #callofthewild #thecallofthewild #chrissanders #behindthescenes #moviemagic #dogmovie #bobafett
