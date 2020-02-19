Dog scanning for ‘The Call of the Wild’

The director shares behind the scenes details.

The Call of the Wild director Chris Sanders has shared on his Instagram account some great images from the production, including scans of his late dog Brody that made a cameo in the film, an early full-sized stand-in for the central dog Buck, and how he used toy dog models and a home made balsa sled to experiment with lenses.

You can check out the Instagram post, below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...