Get a befores and afters glimpse of ‘Call of the Wild’

This CBS Harrison Ford interview shows some of the on-set performance.

With The Call of the Wild out soon, star Harrison Ford has been doing a bunch of interviews about the film. This chat on CBS’ Sunday Morning briefly shows the actor interacting with a tracking suit performer standing in for the hero dog, which for the entire film was a CG creation. (Note: the official CBS video may be geo-blocked).

I’ll have some coverage up from the film soon on befores & afters, including on the on-set special effects work overseen by Jeremy Hays.

