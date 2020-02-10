Article
by Ian Failes

‘1917’ wins Best Visual Effects Oscar

Watch the acceptance speech here.

The film recognized with the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards was 1917, awarded to visual effects supervisors Guillaume Rocheron and Greg Butler, and special effects supervisor Dominic Tuohy.

I was lucky enough to cover MPC’s work on the ‘one-take’ film here. Below, you can check out the acceptance speech.

Congratulations to all the artists who worked on the film, and of course to all the nominees.

