First look: Halon’s ‘Ford v Ferrari’ previs reel

Check out the unique stylized rendering.

Here’s an exclusive first look at Halon Entertainment’s previs reel for Ford v Ferrari. You’ll notice very quickly it has a stylized feel to it, and that was intentional, so that it matched the storyboards for the film and could be intercut with them during early editing.

Halon has also been utilizing real-time engine Unreal for previs, as well as for virtual production work, of late.

Halon is partnering with Method Studios at Spark FX for a session about the previs and VFX of the film. Details here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...