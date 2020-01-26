Article
by Ian Failes

A quick journey into forced perspective miniatures

Some fun posts on the visual effects technique.

The Rise of Skywalker production designer Kevin Jenkins today posted on his Twitter page a fantastic image of the miniature Jawa Sandcrawler used for one of the final shots in the film.

The approached relied on forced perspective, a technique for filming characters or objects with essentially ‘in-camera’ compositing, by placing them closer or further away from the camera lens and therefore making them appear bigger or larger in the frame.

Jenkins mentioned the miniature was “placed on a dressed table at height and the Jawa extras were shot at the same time a calculated distance back from the mini. A very fine powdery sand was dressed around for scale. We even made a roller to make mini track prints!”

In the spirit of Jenkins’ post (and you should read his whole account for more on this and other aspects of the film), I thought I’d take a quick look on Twitter for other mentions of forced perspective miniatures. Here are some below. You can also get a good handle on how forced perspective works with this post by editor Vashi Nedomansky.

Enjoy!

Have you seen others like this? Let me know and I’ll add them.

Get exclusive content, join the befores & afters Patreon community