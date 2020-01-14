Guess where SIGGRAPH is headed for 2022?

The Conference Chair has also been selected.

SIGGRAPH has selected Munkhtsetseg “Muunuu” Nandigjav, of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to be the chair of its 49th conference in 2022.

The conference will return to Vancouver, taking place 7-11 August, 2022.

In a release, Nandigjav said, “The conference has been fueling my creative energy and passion for years, allowing me to meet and collaborate with creative professionals from the computer graphics community around the world. During my time volunteering, I have found a community to which I belong, and I’m humbled and excited to serve as leader of SIGGRAPH’s 49th conference. The SIGGRAPH community has grown to be a lot like a family over the years.”

This year, SIGGRAPH is in Washington, D.C., and in 2021 will be in Los Angeles.

You can keep up to date with SIGGRAPH announcements at https://www.siggraph.org/.

