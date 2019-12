The moon rover sequence from Ad Astra was a lot of fun. And, the way it was made – shooting real rovers in a desert location, using infrared to get that moonscape look, and then augmenting much of the scene with VFX – was fascinating.

I wrote about the work here with the team from Method Studios.

The new video has a lot more on-set footage than I’d seen before. Definitely recommend checking it out.

