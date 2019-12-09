How Animal Logic automates character FX

This deep dive into Animal Logic’s character FX pipeline and the use of Houdini was presented by lead character FX artist Adam Katz at SideFX’s Houdini HIVE at SIGGRAPH Asia 2019.

From the talk description: “Adam explains how the team used intelligent Houdini Digital Assets to automatically input animation geometry, process skin de-intersection, simulate cloth and fur, and export geometry to downstream departments.”

There’s a nice discussion about Peter Rabbit where this was used, and some fun test imagery to check out, too.

