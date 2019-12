The ‘A Holiday Reunion’ spot for Xfinity featuring E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, and the original actor, Henry Thomas, who played Elliott in the film has been getting a lot of positive response online.

Now there’s a fun making-of, which includes a look at Legacy Effects’ work on the puppet animatronic and also a52’s rod removal and digital enhancements.

It’s nice to see these kinds of behind the scenes pieces out there. Don’t forget to watch the original spot below, too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...