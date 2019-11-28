Houdini 18 now available

SideFX has now made Houdini 18 available for download.

The company has a great landing page at https://www.sidefx.com/products/houdini/whats-new-in-18/ which describes what’s new in the software. Here’s a quick summary:

This release introduces SideFX Solaris, a USD-based context for lookdev, layout and lighting that brings procedural tools to this important part of the pipeline and SideFX Karma Render (beta), a new HYDRA-based renderer that integrates into the Solaris environment. This release also includes SOP-based tools for configuring Destruction and Pyro FX shots and a focus on UX and optimization throughout the software.

More to come on befores & afters about USD, too.

