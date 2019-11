When Ad Astra was released, I concentrated my coverage on the postvis work by Halon Entertainment. But the studio was also heavily involved in previs’ing shots for the film.

Here’s an exclusive look at Halon’s previs reel, which showcases the ‘International Space Antenna’ sequence, as well as a few other sequences.

You can check out more of Halon’s recent work at their website.

