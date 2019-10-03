Do you love VFX breakdowns? Do you love ‘Stranger Things 3’? Then get ready…

In the past few days, Rodeo FX has been highlighting their visual effects work for Stranger Things 3, which included the many incarnations of the gruesome Mind Flayer. Now the VFX studio has released three in-depth breakdowns showcasing the creature shots, along with exploding rats, Mind Flayer-related goop, and the unfortunate end to some Hawkins locals.

I’ve previously covered Rodeo’s work here, and you can check out those new stunning breakdowns now below. Rodeo also has a special section on its website about the work, plus you can catch this reddit AMA.

