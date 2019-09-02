Escape Studios can help you get ready for a career in VFX, games or animation

Escape Studios is the exclusive sponsor of #gettingavfxjob week.

All this week at befores & afters, we’re featuring articles about how to get a job in visual effects and animation. There’ll be tip and tricks, and also artists sharing their stories about how they landed a job in the industry.

This is all thanks to Escape Studios, which offers a range of courses in VFX, games and animation. If you head over to their site, you can download right now a 2019 Careers Guide with a whole bunch of helpful information about the industry.

Hope you enjoy this weekly series!

