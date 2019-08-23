Disney releases new ‘Aladdin’ behind the scenes videos

They cover the CG genie and filming the magic carpet ride.

Guy Ritchie’s re-imagining of Aladdin with Will Smith has been a huge success, and it’s soon to be released on digital and DVD/Blu-ray. To mark that release, Disney has unveiled a couple of featurettes that go behind the scenes of the production.

A few of them showcase the on-set capture of Smith before ILM re-created the actor as a fully CG Genie. In the clips, you can see Smith wearing ILM’s IMocap suit and engaging in additional capture, plus there’s a few quick breakdowns of the CG process.

Also released as a featurette is a look at how the ‘A Whole New World’ sequence on the magic carpet was filmed with actors Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud. On a bluescreen stage they were shot on what looks to be a hydraulic gimbal with an undulating rig that matches the motion of the carpet.

I hope to be able to publish a few pieces about the VFX of Aladdin soon on befores & afters; in the meantime, these videos are a great look into the process.

