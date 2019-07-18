A visual journey behind the VFX of Hydroman

How Scanline conjured the water creature for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has several signature sequences, and one of them is the appearance of ‘Hydroman’ in Venice. Here, the water creature is tackled by Mysterio and by Peter Parker (not in Spider-Man costume).

Well-known for its approach to fluid sims, Scanline VFX was tasked with bringing the scene to life. In this article – part of our in-depth coverage of the film – Visual effects supervisor Julius Lechner provides a visual journey through the Venice shots for befores & afters.

Just click on the images below for a slideshow look into this sequence.

All images copyright © 2019 Marvel Studios

