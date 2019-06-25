Exclusive: ILM’s Rob Bredow and Lola’s Trent Claus to speak at VIEW

They join a previously announced major line-up of speakers at the Turin event in October.

The VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy is adding to its star-studded list of VFX and animation industry speakers with Rob Bredow, executive creative director and head of ILM, and Lola visual effects supervisor Trent Claus.

Bredow, the visual effects supervisor for Solo: A Star Wars Story, will present ‘Star Wars: Over Four Decades of Storytelling with Innovation’, highlighting some of the most innovative visual effects in this series of films spanning over forty years of work at Industrial Light & Magic. His talk will cover effects ranging from miniatures to motion control and to fully digital characters. And he’ll be available to sign his book, Industrial Light & Magic Presents: Making Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Claus, whose work can be seen most recently in Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, will run down Lola VFX’s process for de-ageing and altering some of the most well-known actors in recent times. This process, largely achieved via 2D compositing, was also instrumental in bringing Skinny Steve to life in Captain America: The First Avenger, and played major parts in Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Social Network and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Claus and Bredow join other VIEW speaker announcements, including Pixar’s Brad Bird, composer Michael Giacchino, production designer Ralph Eggleston, DreamWorks Animation director Dean DeBlois, Lion King VFX supervisor Rob Legato, Addams Family director Conrad Vernon, Spider-Verse VFX supervisor Danny Dimian, VFX supervisor Janelle Croshaw, and GoogleVR’s Paul Debevec, amongst several others.

The conference takes place in Turin from 21-25 October. You can buy tickets here. And befores & afters will be there covering all the talks and doing interviews with the speakers.

