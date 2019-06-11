Preview SIGGRAPH 2019’s Computer Animation Festival (and find out the winners, too)

Catch them and more at the Electronic Theater one-night-only event at SIGGRAPH in LA.
SIGGRAPH has announced the winners of the Computer Animation Festival, and revealed that the Electronic Theater event at the conference will take place on Monday, 29 July at Microsoft Theater, located in L.A. LIVE, right near the LA Convention Center.
The winners are:
Best in Show
Purl
Kristen Lester
Pixar Animation Studios
Jury’s Choice
The Stained Club
Mélanie Lopez
Supinfocom Rubika
Best Student Project
Stuffed
Élise Simoulin
Supinfocom Rubika
You can see the whole Electronic Theater content here.
Get exclusive content, join the befores & afters Patreon community