Preview SIGGRAPH 2019’s Computer Animation Festival (and find out the winners, too)

Catch them and more at the Electronic Theater one-night-only event at SIGGRAPH in LA.

SIGGRAPH has announced the winners of the Computer Animation Festival, and revealed that the Electronic Theater event at the conference will take place on Monday, 29 July at Microsoft Theater, located in L.A. LIVE, right near the LA Convention Center.

The winners are:

Best in Show

Purl

Kristen Lester

Pixar Animation Studios

Jury’s Choice

The Stained Club

Mélanie Lopez

Supinfocom Rubika

Best Student Project

Stuffed

Élise Simoulin

Supinfocom Rubika

You can see the whole Electronic Theater content here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...