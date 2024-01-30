It’s here! Our VFX Notes ep on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’



Jessica Miglio © MARVEL 2021.

We dive deep into creature work, that oner, and more.

Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes are back with a new VFX Notes episode on the visual effects of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Catch up on all the behind the scenes for the film here, and then check out our video episode below.

This episode is sponsored by Backlight Creative.

Backlight Creative enhances the entire creative project lifecycle. For pre-production, there’s Celtx for script writing, beat boards, shot lists, and planning, and Backlight Gem, a narrative design platform for games and VR. For post-production, you’ve got ftrack Studio to manage creative projects with custom pipelines and reviews with cineSync and ftrack Review for high-res, real-time media collaboration. To manage your assets, connect your own storage to iconik, a scalable cloud-based media asset management platform. You can learn more at:

ftrack
Iconik
Gem
Celtx

Watch the new VFX Notes episode, below.


