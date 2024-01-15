The virtual production tech behind the new ‘Ted’ television series

How ViewScreen brought ‘pro-vis’ to the making of the Seth MacFarlane series.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, Ted visual effects supervisor Blair Clark and ViewScreen supervisor Brandon Fayette discuss the making of the new Peacock television series and how the real-time tech ViewScreen was used to allow live-action actors to interact with a digital character during filming.

ViewScreen comes from Fuzzy Door Tech, the technology division of Seth MacFarlane’s production company Fuzzy Door. It allowed production to visualize the Ted CG asset in real-time on the set, and incorporated an iPhone-driven live capture of MacFarlane’s performance, some pre-animation, and custom real-time animation via joystick during filming, too. Later, visual effects studios Framestore and Tippett Studio were responsible for crafting the final Ted performances.

During our chat, Fayette had the system running in real-time, which you can see in the capture below.

There’s a great featurette here which also showcases the process with ViewScreen.

This episode of the befores & afters podcast is brought to you by iRender. iRender is a powerful cloud render farm you can use to accelerate your GPU and CPU projects. iRender supports all the major 3D software packages and renderers in the industry, including Cinema 4D, Houdini, Blender, Redshift, Octane, and more.

Its IaaS model allows you to connect to iRender’s servers and work directly on them just like your personal computers. What’s more, iRender offers single and multiple GPU servers with the advanced, high-end NVIDIA RTX 4090 and RTX 3090 cards. In addition, Redshift and C4D users have extra benefits. The software licenses are included in their servers as iRender is an official render farm partner of Maxon.

Finally, there’s a range of promotions and discounts waiting for you when you register with iRender. Head to irendering.net to find out more.

Listen in to the podcast, below, and check out a gallery of images from the shoot.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.