VFX Breakdowns 0 These ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ stunt behind the scenes clips are super-fun By Ian FailesPosted onJanuary 11, 2024 See the posts from stunt performer Abel Djilali. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abel Djilali (@abel.djilali) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abel Djilali (@abel.djilali) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abel Djilali (@abel.djilali) issue #14 – VFX tools Buy now at Amazon issue #13 – VFX creatures Buy now at Amazon issue #12 – virtual production shorts Buy now at Amazon issue #11 – AI and VFX Buy now at Amazon Subscribe (for FREE) to the VFX newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human: