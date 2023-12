Find these reels from REALTIME, Untold Studios and Painting Practice, plus an amazing Twitter thread from director Tom Kingsley.

If you watched last night’s #DoctorWho episode, #WildBlueYonder, A) thank you and B) here’s some facts about how we made it. >>Spoilers!<< 1/18 pic.twitter.com/qjnZxrCulZ

— Tom Kingsley (@kingsley_tom) December 3, 2023