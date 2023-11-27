Nick Dudman on the make-up effects and creatures in s2 of ‘The Wheel of Time’

Trollocs and Fades!

Today on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to makeup effects designer Nick Dudman about season 2 of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time. In particular, we dive deep into the design and build process for the make-up effects for the Trollocs and the Fades in the show. We discuss all kinds of make-up effects, animatronics and prosthetics issues, including the use of stilts on set for the Trollocs. Nick also talks about the collaboration with VFX on both creatures, which was really important this season.

This episode is sponsored by fxphd.com. fxphd is having their only sale of the year this week, with 30% off fxphd memberships. fxphd has over 1700 hours training in almost 300 courses covering compositing, 3D, and more — including training in Nuke, Houdini, Unreal Engine and other applications.

All the courses are taught by vfx artists active in the field, bringing their own insights from their work on the job….as well as concentrating on the craft of visual effects and not the button pushing. Take your career to the next level. Check out fxphd.com and save 30% through Monday November 27th.

Find the podcast below.