How the live-action plate shoots worked for nature documentary series ‘Life on our Planet’

A new podcast on making dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures with ILM.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we chat to Industrial Light & Magic visual effects supervisor Jonathan Privett about Netflix’s Life on Our Planet. This a nature documentary series narrated by Morgan Freeman about, well, 4 billion years of life on Earth.

The show consists of many, many creatures that ILM has built and animated and then composited into mostly live-action plates. Which is actually where my discussion with Jonathan begins, jumping off a fun featurette Netflix released where they are battling the elements to film scenes in England’s Lake District.

Find the podcast below, along with some fun featurettes about Life on Our Planet.