Creatives from this year’s biggest VFX films and animated features are speaking at VIEW

Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, Oppenheimer, Guardians Vol. 3, Nimona, Elemental – and that’s only SOME of the projects that will be featured this year. See the full list of speakers right here.

To be quite upfront about it, the list of speakers at VIEW Conference 2023 is insane.

It’s impossible to highlight them all (although there’s a full list below), but here are just some of the major attendees: Director Joaquim Dos Santos will discuss Across the Spider-Verse, Henry Selick will reveal his process on such films as Coraline and Wendell & Wild, Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang will dig into his recent Star Wars efforts, director Peter Sohn is presenting on Pixar’s Elemental, director Sam Fell will preview Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget from Aardman, director Jeff Rowe tackles his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Benjamin Renner, director, Migration, from Illumination will be there in one of the first presentations of the film.

Here’s more! Kyle Odermatt, visual effects supervisor from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming animated musical comedy Wish, will be there, Joe Letteri from Wētā FX details Avatar: The Way of Water, VFX supervisor Mike Lasker will be there for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Giacomo Mineo from DNEG breaks down Oppenheimer, Framestore’s Glen Pratt will showcase Barbie, and several Nimona creative crew (directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane and author ND Stevenson, plus head of character animation Ted Ty) will present on that film.

That really only scratches the surface of what’s coming to VIEW Conference, which takes place 15-20 October, 2023 in Turin. befores & afters will of course be there (and we’re part of a special virtual session with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 visual effects supervisor Stephane Ceretti). We’ll have copies of the befores & afters magazine to give out in Turin, too.

This event is one where, if you make the trip to Turin, you can really get up close and personal with the speakers, just to chat to them, but also to participate in in-depth workshops on specific visual effects and animation techniques and tools. I always say those workshops are the secret weapons of VIEW: accessible sessions that you can learn from in big ways.

A couple of other must-see events are also happening this year at VIEW: Pixar’s Dylan Sisson will launch RenderMan 26 at the conference and Wacom celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Make sure you review the program, and check out the full list of speakers, below. Information on how to get tickets is also below.





Full list of announced speakers

Henry Selick, Director, Coraline, Wendell & Wild

Joaquim Dos Santos, Director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures

Doug Chiang, Vice President and Executive Creative Director, Lucasfilm

Peter Sohn, Vice-President, Creative & Director, Elemental, Elemental, Pixar Animation Studios

Sam Fell, Director, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Aardman Animations, Netflix

Nick Bruno, Director, Nimona, Netflix

Troy Quane, Director, Nimona, Netflix

Jeff Rowe, Director, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Paramount Animation

ND Stevenson, Author, Illustrator and Co-Producer, Nimona

Ted Ty, Global Head of Character Animation, DNEG Animation

Peter Ramsey, Executive Producer, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Director, Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse

Joe Letteri, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor, Weta Digital (5-time Oscar winner)

Mike Lasker, VFX Supervisor, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Imageworks, SPA

Stephane Ceretti, Overall VFX Supervisor, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

James Knight, Global Director, Media & Entertainment / Visual Effects, AMD

John Gaeta, Chief Creative Officer, Inworld AI (Academy Award winner)

Giacomo Mineo, Visual Effects Supervisor, Oppenheimer, DNEG

Marc Scott, Visual Effects Supervisor, Trolls Band Together, Dreamworks

Rafael Grassetti, Digital Artist

Bruno Coulais, Award-Winning Composer and Musician, Coraline, Wendell & Wild

Andreas Deja, Creator & Director, “MUSHKA” and Legendary Disney Animator

Mark Ulano, Sound Engineer, CAS, AMPS (Oscar winner)

Paul Debevec, Chief Research Officer, Eyeline Studios

Scott Eaton, artist exploring figurative representation & abstraction by combining traditional mediums with machine learning and other digital tools

Hal Hickel, Animation Director, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) (Oscar, BAFTA winner)

Dylan Sisson, one of the creative pioneers behind Pixar’s RenderMan

Eloi Champagne, interactive storytelling specialist discusses his work as technical director at the National Film Board of Canada

Nikola Damjanov, Lead Game Artist, Nordeus

Jan-Bart van Beek, Studio Director & Studio Art & Animation Director, Guerrilla Games

Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President, Wacom

Martin Nebelong, Freelance Artist and VR Pioneer

Heiko Burkardsmaier, VFX Executive Producer, Head of Business/Legal Affairs, Accenture Song VFX

Mike Jelinek, ArtD. Researcher, MX Lab, Inst of Design Faculty of Arch/Design, Slovak U. of Tech, Bratislava

Daniele Angelozzi, Freelance 3D Sculptor & Certified Instructor

Michael Coldewey, Professor of Concept Art, Drawing & Design, Media Design University of Applied Sciences in Munich

Andreas Maaninka, VFX Supervisor

Alwyn Hunt, Head of Education, Partnerships, Adobe, Co-Founder, The Rookies

Almu Redondo, Production Designer, Cartoon Saloon

Richard Kerris, VP Omniverse Platform, GM of Media & Entertainment, NVIDIA

Juri Stanossek, VFX Supervisor, Accenture Song VFX

Apollonia Hartmann, VFX Producer, Accenture Song VFX

Craig Caldwell PhD, USTAR Professor, Department of Film & Media Arts

Matthias Buehler, Founder & CTO | MSc Arch ETH Zurich

Helge Maus, Senior VFX Trainer, Blender & Houdini FX Generalist, Compositor, Owner, pixeltrain

Trent Claus, VFX Supervisor, Lola Visual Effects

Ben Lumsden, Business Development Manager, Epic Games

Tim McLaughlin, Texas A&M University

Simon Devereux, Founder/Director of ACCESS: VFX and Director, Global Talent Development, Framestore

Saint Walker, Deputy Dean, Escape Studios

Mauro Baldisera, Skyup Academy

Amy Ash, Axis Studios

Heidi Wang, Senior VP, Wacom

Daniele Barone, Epic Games

Arvind Arumbakkam, Director Business Alliance and Partnership, Wacom

Gretchen Libby, Director, Visual Computing, AWS

Kyle Odermatt, VFX Supervisor, Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney Animation Studios

Hugo Guerra, Director & VFX Supervisor

Diego Viezzoli, Rainbow

Jeff Dillinger, VFX Supervisor & CEO, Megalis

Claudia Marvisi, Pixomondo

Glen Pratt, Production VFX Supervisor, Barbie, Framestore

Benjamin Renner, Illumination

Antony Passemard, Director and General Manager of Creative Tools, Amazon Web Services

You can already see the program for the conference right here. And here’s where to get tickets to VIEW.