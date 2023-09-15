Creatives from this year’s biggest VFX films and animated features are speaking at VIEW

Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, Oppenheimer, Guardians Vol. 3, Nimona, Elemental – and that’s only SOME of the projects that will be featured this year. See the full list of speakers right here.
To be quite upfront about it, the list of speakers at VIEW Conference 2023 is insane.
It’s impossible to highlight them all (although there’s a full list below), but here are just some of the major attendees: Director Joaquim Dos Santos will discuss Across the Spider-Verse, Henry Selick will reveal his process on such films as Coraline and Wendell & Wild, Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang will dig into his recent Star Wars efforts, director Peter Sohn is presenting on Pixar’s Elemental, director Sam Fell will preview Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget from Aardman, director Jeff Rowe tackles his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Benjamin Renner, director, Migration, from Illumination will be there in one of the first presentations of the film.
Here’s more! Kyle Odermatt, visual effects supervisor from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming animated musical comedy Wish, will be there, Joe Letteri from Wētā FX details Avatar: The Way of Water, VFX supervisor Mike Lasker will be there for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Giacomo Mineo from DNEG breaks down Oppenheimer, Framestore’s Glen Pratt will showcase Barbie, and several Nimona creative crew (directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane and author ND Stevenson, plus head of character animation Ted Ty) will present on that film.
That really only scratches the surface of what’s coming to VIEW Conference, which takes place 15-20 October, 2023 in Turin. befores & afters will of course be there (and we’re part of a special virtual session with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 visual effects supervisor Stephane Ceretti). We’ll have copies of the befores & afters magazine to give out in Turin, too.
This event is one where, if you make the trip to Turin, you can really get up close and personal with the speakers, just to chat to them, but also to participate in in-depth workshops on specific visual effects and animation techniques and tools. I always say those workshops are the secret weapons of VIEW: accessible sessions that you can learn from in big ways.
A couple of other must-see events are also happening this year at VIEW: Pixar’s Dylan Sisson will launch RenderMan 26 at the conference and Wacom celebrates its 40th anniversary.
Make sure you review the program, and check out the full list of speakers, below. Information on how to get tickets is also below.
Full list of announced speakers
Henry Selick, Director, Coraline, Wendell & Wild
Joaquim Dos Santos, Director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures
Doug Chiang, Vice President and Executive Creative Director, Lucasfilm
Peter Sohn, Vice-President, Creative & Director, Elemental, Elemental, Pixar Animation Studios
Sam Fell, Director, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Aardman Animations, Netflix
Nick Bruno, Director, Nimona, Netflix
Troy Quane, Director, Nimona, Netflix
Jeff Rowe, Director, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Paramount Animation
ND Stevenson, Author, Illustrator and Co-Producer, Nimona
Ted Ty, Global Head of Character Animation, DNEG Animation
Peter Ramsey, Executive Producer, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Director, Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse
Joe Letteri, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor, Weta Digital (5-time Oscar winner)
Mike Lasker, VFX Supervisor, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Imageworks, SPA
Stephane Ceretti, Overall VFX Supervisor, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3
James Knight, Global Director, Media & Entertainment / Visual Effects, AMD
John Gaeta, Chief Creative Officer, Inworld AI (Academy Award winner)
Giacomo Mineo, Visual Effects Supervisor, Oppenheimer, DNEG
Marc Scott, Visual Effects Supervisor, Trolls Band Together, Dreamworks
Rafael Grassetti, Digital Artist
Bruno Coulais, Award-Winning Composer and Musician, Coraline, Wendell & Wild
Andreas Deja, Creator & Director, “MUSHKA” and Legendary Disney Animator
Mark Ulano, Sound Engineer, CAS, AMPS (Oscar winner)
Paul Debevec, Chief Research Officer, Eyeline Studios
Scott Eaton, artist exploring figurative representation & abstraction by combining traditional mediums with machine learning and other digital tools
Hal Hickel, Animation Director, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) (Oscar, BAFTA winner)
Dylan Sisson, one of the creative pioneers behind Pixar’s RenderMan
Eloi Champagne, interactive storytelling specialist discusses his work as technical director at the National Film Board of Canada
Nikola Damjanov, Lead Game Artist, Nordeus
Jan-Bart van Beek, Studio Director & Studio Art & Animation Director, Guerrilla Games
Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President, Wacom
Martin Nebelong, Freelance Artist and VR Pioneer
Heiko Burkardsmaier, VFX Executive Producer, Head of Business/Legal Affairs, Accenture Song VFX
Mike Jelinek, ArtD. Researcher, MX Lab, Inst of Design Faculty of Arch/Design, Slovak U. of Tech, Bratislava
Daniele Angelozzi, Freelance 3D Sculptor & Certified Instructor
Michael Coldewey, Professor of Concept Art, Drawing & Design, Media Design University of Applied Sciences in Munich
Andreas Maaninka, VFX Supervisor
Alwyn Hunt, Head of Education, Partnerships, Adobe, Co-Founder, The Rookies
Almu Redondo, Production Designer, Cartoon Saloon
Richard Kerris, VP Omniverse Platform, GM of Media & Entertainment, NVIDIA
Juri Stanossek, VFX Supervisor, Accenture Song VFX
Apollonia Hartmann, VFX Producer, Accenture Song VFX
Craig Caldwell PhD, USTAR Professor, Department of Film & Media Arts
Matthias Buehler, Founder & CTO | MSc Arch ETH Zurich
Helge Maus, Senior VFX Trainer, Blender & Houdini FX Generalist, Compositor, Owner, pixeltrain
Trent Claus, VFX Supervisor, Lola Visual Effects
Ben Lumsden, Business Development Manager, Epic Games
Tim McLaughlin, Texas A&M University
Simon Devereux, Founder/Director of ACCESS: VFX and Director, Global Talent Development, Framestore
Saint Walker, Deputy Dean, Escape Studios
Mauro Baldisera, Skyup Academy
Amy Ash, Axis Studios
Heidi Wang, Senior VP, Wacom
Daniele Barone, Epic Games
Arvind Arumbakkam, Director Business Alliance and Partnership, Wacom
Gretchen Libby, Director, Visual Computing, AWS
Kyle Odermatt, VFX Supervisor, Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney Animation Studios
Hugo Guerra, Director & VFX Supervisor
Diego Viezzoli, Rainbow
Jeff Dillinger, VFX Supervisor & CEO, Megalis
Claudia Marvisi, Pixomondo
Glen Pratt, Production VFX Supervisor, Barbie, Framestore
Benjamin Renner, Illumination
Antony Passemard, Director and General Manager of Creative Tools, Amazon Web Services
You can already see the program for the conference right here. And here’s where to get tickets to VIEW.