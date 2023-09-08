Into the stylized-verse

A new VFX Notes podcast on ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018, it set off a wave of interest in stylized animation in feature films. Incredible, intricate work had been achieved by Sony Pictures Imageworks in translating a comic-book style to the 3D animated film, much of it with bespoke animation, rendering and compositing tools and detailed artisty.

In this new VFX Notes episode, Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes look back at the film, the tech and that wave of interest in non-photorealistic CG animation present in the industry today.

