The Third Floor’s Casey Schatz on simulcam, motion bases and the eyeline system on ‘Avatar The Way of Water’

Go in-depth on many of the film’s virtual production developments.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to The Third Floor’s Casey Schatz about Avatar: The Way of Water.

On the film, Casey was credited as simulcam supervisor, but he did so much more, and in fact what we talk about in depth on the podcast are his contributions to the on-set eyeline system, Technodolly set-ups and motion base work.

We also take some time to find out how Casey got into visualization and how he got his start at the Third Floor, where he’s now head of virtual production. This is a real techy and geeky chat and I really appreciate Casey going into detail here on his work for the James Cameron film.

This episode of the befores & afters podcast is sponsored by Kitsu from CGWire. Together, we are all winners. This is the mantra of Kitsu a collaboration platform for VFX productions. With Kitsu, communication happens as if all the teams are in the same room. Producers can dispatch tasks, do reports, and collect deliveries at a glimpse. Artists know what they have to do and can publish their work easily, while the director can watch all the preview versions and send feedback directly to the team. As a result, you ship better pictures and your studio can handle more projects seamlessly. With Kitsu, you will unleash your full potential!

Check out the podcast below, and find our previous coverage of the film here. You can see Casey on set in the pic below, too.