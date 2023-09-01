Coming soon to befores & afters…

Articles 0

Hi readers, thanks for taking the time to check out befores & afters. I thought I’d update you all on the content coming soon right here, on the podcast and in the print mag. Here’s a listing of upcoming pieces, hope you enjoy checking them out!

– In-depth on TMNT: Mutant Mayhem!
Dial of Destiny and de-ageing!
Barbie! Yes!
– VFX artifacts held by the Academy Museum!
Dead Reckoning: Part One!
– More The Way of Water!
Peter Pan & Wendy!
– Practical effects from Weta Workshop
– Retro animation and VFX
– Old-school VFX supervisors

