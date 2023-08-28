VIEW Conference is a great place to get practical tips on VFX

A special EXCLUSIVE excerpt from Lola VFX’s 2022 session at VIEW.

The VIEW Conference 2023 is fast approaching–it’s being held in Turin, Italy 15-20 October.

Already, a swathe of amazing VFX and animation speakers have been announced, including Henry Selick (Wendell & Wild), Joaquim Dos Santos (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Doug Chiang (Lucasfilm), Peter Sohn (Elemental), Sam Fell, (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget) Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Ted Ty and ND Stevenson (Nimona), Hal Hickel (several recent Star Wars series) and Joe Letteri (Avatar: The Way of Water), among many others.

In addition to incredible making-of presentations on the latest films and shows, VIEW Conference is also a place to learn. It could be from workshops on particular VFX tools, or it could be learning about specific techniques in drawing, animation and design.

Another aspect is learning about getting into the industry itself. Last year, for example, I sat down with Lola visual effects supervisor Trent Claus for an hour-long discussion entitled ‘What Nobody Tells You About Getting a Job in VFX’. Claus, who has worked on projects such as The Mandalorian, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Social Network and Avatar, broke down several elements of applying for a VFX role.

One of those was what exactly to put in your VFX reel, and I’m excited to share an excerpt from our chat right here just about the reel process.

You can actually watch the full video on VIEW’s On-Demand platform (sign up here).

This year at VIEW, there'll be more sessions just like the one with me and Trent aimed at students and new artists in the industry. You'll also be able to network with top level industry leaders and creatives, and attend in-depth workshops.





Some special exclusive software and hardware announcements are also taking place at the conference.

I highly recommend coming to VIEW to see them. befores & afters is a proud media partner of the event, and I’d love to personally say hi to anyone who comes along.