This profile video on ‘Cocaine Bear’ witness camera operator features some fun VFX bts

Universal profiles Abbey Greene’s work on the film.

This new video posted by Universal Pictures is a profile piece on Ireland local Abbey Greene, who worked as a witness camera operator on Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear.

In that role, she was directly capturing reference that would be used in a major way by the VFX teams on the film when crafting the CG bear and other visual effects shots.

Great to see this kind of work profiled, which is really rare.

