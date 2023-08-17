How the astonishing real and mech dog in ‘The Nevers’ was made

Meet the Shockdog (and its real-life inspiration and stuntie stand-in).

Today on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting about the HBO and TOOBI series The Nevers. The VFX team behind the episode entitled ‘It’s a Good Day’ are nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode.

This episode features a shock dog attacking one of the characters. A shock dog is, well, it’s a real dog and a mech dog.

Production visual effects supervisor Johnny Han and Accenture Song visual effects supervisor Emanuel Fuchs join me on the podcast to break down the work. This included the real-life dog reference, stuntie stand-in, animatronic puppetry stuffie, and mech/fur balls (an alternative to the usual chrome/gray balls).

This episode of the befores & afters podcast is sponsored by SideFX. Looking for great customer case studies, presentations and demos? Head to the SideFX YouTube channel. There you’ll find tons of Houdini, Solaris and Karma content. This includes recordings of recent Houdini HIVE sessions from around the world.

Listen to the podcast below. You’ll also find an exclusive VFX breakdown of the episode, plus behind the scenes imagery and a stuntvis reel.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.