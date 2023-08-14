How beloFX used Unreal Engine for their rooftop shots in ‘The Last of Us’

A detailed behind the scenes exploration of the VFX studio’s environment work.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to the team from beloFX about their work on the series, The Last of Us.

I caught up with visual effects supervisor Oli Atherton and CG supervisor James Roberts to discuss the show. The relatively new VFX studio worked on several key moments in the show, including many involving environment builds and invisible set extension work. Another key aspect of their work for The Last of Us was a nighttime rooftop scene where they incorporated Unreal Engine into the studio’s workflow.

Listen to the podcast below, and also check out beloFX’s VFX breakdown.