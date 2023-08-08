A comprehensive update on the state of play of Wētā Tools at Unity

How has Unity integrated tools made at Wētā since the acquisition? Find out here.

Today, a special befores & afters podcast with Natasha Tatarchuk, Distinguished Technical Fellow and Chief Architect and VP, Wētā Tools at Unity.

There’s been a lot of interest in what Unity would be doing with the VFX tools out its Weta Digital acquisition, and at SIGGRAPH 2023, the company is announcing its new Unity Wētā Tools Division.

In this interview, Natasha and I talk about the now large range of tools that make up Weta Tools, and these include ones directly out of the Weta eco-system, including the groom tool Wig, the deep compositing toolset and also Eddy.

Plus we talk about other tools already part of the Unity toolset such as SpeedTree and Ziva, including the new Ziva Real-Time.

Natasha mentions in the podcast, too, Unity’s new digital human Samir and stylized creature called Nova, which both run in real-time.

You can sign up to join the beta here.



