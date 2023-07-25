Get your behind the scenes fix for ‘The Witcher s3’

Ian Failes,

Netflix has posted some videos showcasing the work.

Season 3 of The Witcher is now out. Netflix speaks with VFX supervisor Tim Crosbie about the Aeschna Monster in this video.

Then, a Shorts video showcases a bts for a Henry Cavil fight scene. Great to see the on-set work and final shots.


