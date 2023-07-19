The amount of meticulous VFX work in that ‘John Wick 4’ top-down shot is…insane Ian Failes, July 19, 2023July 19, 2023 Rodeo FX has released a VFX breakdown of their shots for the sequence, including this practical glass and mirror element shoot. See previous coverage of the shot at befores & afters here, plus the Paris work by Rodeo FX here. Note, Pixomondo also worked on part of the top-down shot sequence. Become a befores & afters Patreon for bonus VFX content issue #11 Buy now at Amazon issue #10 Buy now at Amazon issue #9 Buy now at Amazon issue #8 Buy now at Amazon Related VFX Breakdowns John Wick 4Rodeo FX