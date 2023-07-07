Imagining a singing, dancing croc on set with Actor Capture

Actor Capture’s mocap, visualization and use of Reallusion’s iClone for ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.’

In this special sponsored podcast from Reallusion, we talk to James Martin and John Martin from Actor Capture, about their special brand of visualization and motion capture offerings.

They recently worked on Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile where they were involved in helping to previs and capture on set a live-action actor who would later be turned into a CG crocodile. Previous work also includes the Keanu Reeves film Replicas, and the DC hit The Suicide Squad.

We walk through how Actor Capture uses a bunch of different tools, including tools like Reallusion iClone Motion LIVE and Headshot, for capturing performances.

Check out the podcast below, along with an Actor Capture video showcasing the process. There’s also a comprehensive posting at Reallusion with lots of behind the scenes imagery.

Brought to you by Reallusion:

