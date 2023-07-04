‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ was huge, but what does VFX Notes think about it?

Hugo loved it! Ian…didn’t quite get it (but thinks it looks amazing).

Today on VFX Notes, Hugo and Ian discuss the animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Illumination. We dive into the rich history of Nintendo-lore, and even the failed Mario film from 1993 (which ended up being a landmark visual effects film).

Chapters

00:00 – intro

01:23 – Podcast begins

02:59 – our review of the film

04:52 – all the lore and references

14:29 – Nintendo’s IP

17:59 – Super Mario Bros. from 1993

19:18 – the VFX legacy of Super Mario Bros.

27:33 – the future of Super Mario animated movies

29:25 – illumination studios

31:28 – the rendering and lighting look amazing

37:28 – the Nintendo method

40:30 – that time Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo

51:04 – illumination’s pipeline graphic

