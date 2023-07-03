Making miniatures and props for ‘Asteroid City’

Trains, craters and vending machines.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to Asteroid City miniature unit supervisor Simon Weisse.

Simon has worked on several Wes Anderson projects and on this film in particular he was responsible for both miniatures and props. You’ll hear him talk about things like the vending machines as props, and then the trains, meteorite and alien spacecraft as miniatures.

It’s a really fun chat about what it takes to craft these elements and make them work in a Wes Anderson picture.

Below, listen to the podcast and check out some Instagram images direct from Simon’s page, as well as a great video made by Berton Pierce who was part of the team.