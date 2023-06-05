Podcasts

‘The Last of Us’ VFX supervisor Alex Wang talks clickers, environments and THOSE giraffes

A detailed chat on practical and visual effects, and planning big scenes for the show.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re talking about the amazing HBO series The Last of Us with visual effects supervisor Alex Wang.

Alex and I talk about the planning and execution that went into the environments, the clickers and even the giraffes on the show.

We also have an interesting discussion of the practical and digital make-up effects and real animal uses for the series, something the internet has got very vocal about.

Make sure you also check out the detailed coverage of the show already on befores & afters, too.

